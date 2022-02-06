Georgia Tennant leaves David Tennant fans in hysterics with tweet about husband and Michael Sheen
Tennant wished Sheen a happy birthday in comedic fashion
Georgia Tennant has left fans of David Tennant in hysterics with a tweet about her husband and Michael Sheen.
On Saturday (5 February), the actor, who starred alongside David in Staged, wished their co-star Sheen a happy birthday.
She did so via a picture of David drinking from a mug with Sheen’s face on it, captioning it: “Happy Birthday to his other wife. @michaelsheen.”
Sheen, who turned 53, replied: “Thanks Georgia. (His ironing is ready for pick up.)”
The actor has a high-profile friendship with the former Doctor Who star, and currently appear in Neil Gaiman’s Good Omens together.
Sheen joined both David and Georgia in Staged, which was predominantly filmed using video conference apps during the Covid-19 lockdown.
Fans of the trio couldn’t get enough of Georgia’s tweet. “This has made my day,” one fan wrote, with another adding: “I thought I had good friends but they never got a mug with my face on it.”
Georgia’s father is another former Doctor Who star, Peter Davison.
Tennant, who played the 10th incarnation of the Time Lord from 2005 to 2010, previously said he felt “stupid” marrying the daughter of a fellow Doctor Who actor.
The pair first met after appearing on the BBC show together in 2008 episode “The Doctor’s Daughter”.
Davison played the fifth incarnation of the Time Lord from 1981 to 1984.
