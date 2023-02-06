Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Georgia Tennant has once again left David Tennant fans in hysterics with a tweet about her husband.

The actor posted a screenshot of a text exchange with Doctor Who actor David on Sunday (7 February), which happened to be the birthday of their Staged co-star Michael Sheen.

Georgia had text David to say “it’s Michael’s birthday”, seemingly reminding him to send their friend a message. After getting no answer, she replied to her own text with: “David?”

Hours later, when there was still no response, she sent a message, comedically hinting that David might have been hiding away for the day.

“No reception in the basement?” she sent, to which David answered: “Send water...”

Georgia uploaded the photo on social media alongside the post: “Happy Birthday @michaelsheen . Thanks for the respite x.”

Sheen’s partner Anna Lundberg replied to the tweet: “Can I come live in yours? For a break?” to which Georgia said: “Only if you don’t mind me locking us both down there?”

Meanwhile, one fan responded: “This is a Staged 4 premise just waiting to be picked up.”

Sitcom Staged was predominantly filmed using video conference apps from their respective homes during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Georgia Tennant shares text exchange with husband David Tennant (Twitter)

Georgia and Davd first met after appearing on Doctor Who together in a 2008 episode called “The Doctor’s Daughter”.

Georgia’s father is Peter Davison – another former Doctor Who star.

In 2021, David, who played the 10th incarnation of the Time Lord from 2005 to 2010, previously said he felt “stupid” marrying the daughter of a fellow Doctor Who actor.

Davison played the fifth incarnation of the Time Lord from 1981 to 1984.

David will return as the Time Lord in special episodes set to be broadcast on BBC One later this year.