Love Island returns to our screens later this month for another long, (hopefully) hot summer.

The ITV2 dating show kicks off its eighth series on Monday (6 June) and a new group of singletons are currently waiting in the wings.

Among them is self-described “Italian stallion”, Davide Sanclimenti.

Hailing from Rome but living in Manchester, Davide hopes to use his country’s charm to hope win over the ladies in the villa.

“I’m good looking and I’ve realised since I first arrived in Manchester, a lot of English girls actually love me. They love to be around me and I love to be around them. It’s going to be fun, I’m looking forward to it,” the business owner said.

Asked why he was currently single, the business owner said that he was “picky” and saw himself as a “relationship kind of guy”.

“I prefer to be in a relationship but at the same time I don’t do a lot of dates,” Davide explained.

As for his “icks”, Davide said: “If a girl is really rude, or if she’s not giving me enough attention, I will just lose interest very quickly… If I receive nothing back, no feedback or appreciation, I will lose interest in that person.”

Love Island returns Monday 6 June at 9pm on ITV2.