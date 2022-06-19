Who is Love Island 2022 contestant Davide Sanclimenti?

There’s a self-titled ‘Italian stallion’ heading into the villa

Isobel Lewis
Sunday 19 June 2022 20:01
Meet every contestant from this year's Love Island

Love Island returns to our screens later this month for another long, (hopefully) hot summer.

The ITV2 dating show kicks off its eighth series on Monday (6 June) and a new group of singletons are currently waiting in the wings.

Among them is self-described “Italian stallion”, Davide Sanclimenti.

Hailing from Rome but living in Manchester, Davide hopes to use his country’s charm to hope win over the ladies in the villa.

“I’m good looking and I’ve realised since I first arrived in Manchester, a lot of English girls actually love me. They love to be around me and I love to be around them. It’s going to be fun, I’m looking forward to it,” the business owner said.

Asked why he was currently single, the business owner said that he was “picky” and saw himself as a “relationship kind of guy”.

“I prefer to be in a relationship but at the same time I don’t do a lot of dates,” Davide explained.

As for his “icks”, Davide said: “If a girl is really rude, or if she’s not giving me enough attention, I will just lose interest very quickly… If I receive nothing back, no feedback or appreciation, I will lose interest in that person.”

The bookies are already placing bets on who will win the series, while you can find The Independent’s own predictions here.

Love Island returns Monday 6 June at 9pm on ITV2.

