Davina McCall’s celebrity friends are sending the presenter love after she revealed she was having a brain tumour removed.

The TV host, whose credits include Long Lost Family and Your Mum, My Dad, told her fans that she was undergoing surgery after specialists discovered the 14mm benign tumour three months ago.

McCall said that the colloid cyst is so rare that it only affects three in a million people.

The presenter’s partner, hairstylist Michael Douglas, posted the video, which was filmed ahead of the surgery, on Friday (15 November), when the Masked Singer judge is due to be operated on.

In response to the video, many of McCall’s celebrity friends sent their well wishes, with her former Big Brother co-star Rylan writing: “We’re all thinking of you beautiful.”

Comedian Alan Carr wrote: “Big love my darling!!” and Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holden said she was “sending so much love”.

Broadcaster Nicki Chapman added: “You and I have chatted about this day… you are in amazing hands with your surgeon and the team. Everyone loves you. Thank you for not only being a brave girl but for sharing your condition. You will help sooooo many other people. Big hugs. 30 second rule. See you soon.”

Former Pussycat Dolls stars Kimberly Wyatt and Ashley Roberts also sent messages, with the former writing: “Oh babe, thinking about you – I can only imagine what you must be feeling. Keeping you in my heart and on my mind. Take it easy lovely one.” Roberts replied: “All the love gorgeous one!! Sending all the healing vibes. Love you!!”

Actor Lisa Faulkner commented: “Sending all my love to you. Best wishes and all positive prayers for a speedy recovery,” while DJ Annie Mac wrote: “You gorgeous woman. Sending every ounce of love.”

Meanwhile, Denise Van Outen posted: “Biggest love beautiful,” with EastEnders star Tameka Empson adding: “Davina I am so sorry to hear this news. I will be praying for you. Sending you love, strength and peace.”

Davina mcCall reveals she’s undergoing operation to remove brain tumour ( Instagram )

McCall explained that upon learning about the tumour, she put her “head in the sand for a while” but then sought out advice from neurosurgeons and got different opinions.

“I realised that I have to get it taken out,” she said. “It’s big for the space – it fills the space. It’s 14mm wide. And it needs to come out because if it grows it would be bad.”

The presenter will undergo a craniotomy – a surgical procedure to remove part of the skull to access the brain – to take out the cyst. “Say a prayer for me,” she said.