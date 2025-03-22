Davina McCall breaks down as she says brain tumour removal was ‘hardest thing’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Davina McCall has opened up about the "hardest thing I've ever been through" – the removal of a benign brain tumour.

The 57-year-old TV presenter shared her experience during her appearance on Red Nose Day, reflecting on the surgery that followed a health check-up offered as part of her menopause advocacy work.

The procedure successfully removed a colloid cyst, a type of benign tumour.

McCall joined other presenters for the Red Nose Day fundraising event, which brought in an impressive £34,022,590 for Comic Relief.

Broadcast from Salford’s MediaCity, the evening featured a variety of sketches from popular BBC shows such as Strictly Come Dancing, Gladiators, and Beyond Paradise.

open image in gallery Davina McCall and partner Michael Douglas ( PA )

Speaking on the show, McCall said: “I had a pretty mad year this year. Doctors found a benign brain tumour, by chance, and after a lot of deliberating, I had it removed.

“And it’s been, quite possibly, the hardest thing I’ve ever been through and this whole experience, weirdly, kind of weighing up all the risks and all the positive things about having this tumour removed made me think deeply about what life is all about, and what really, really matters when things get tough.”

McCall then began to cry as she spoke of the support she had received from her family and partner Michael Douglas.

She is known for hosting Big Brother between 2000 and 2010 during its Channel 4 run, has long advocated on women’s health issues, and has presented documentaries on contraception and menopause.