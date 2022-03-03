Davina McCall has shared a tribute to her “bon vivante” father Andrew, who died on Monday 28 February after being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

The TV presenter, 54, posted the news to her followers on Instagram on Thursday, describing him as a “legend” who leaves “an enormous hole” in her family’s life.

“My Dad, Andrew, died on Monday night,” she wrote in the caption, alongside a photo of her and Andrew together.

“He took a turn for the worse on Sunday but thankfully he wasn't in pain. He was peaceful. I'm so grateful for that, and that we could be with him.

“He was the best Dad I could ever wish for. My sister and I hit the jackpot.”

McCall praised her father as “a facilitator, always helping people with intros... he knew everybody. And they all loved him!”

“He always made time for us, opened his (and my amazing mummas) house to all our friends, temporarily adopted mates of mine that needed help.”

She added: “I can't imagine how many careers and businesses were started because of him. The word legend has been used many times to describe my Dad.

McCall concluded her post by writing: “He lived life. He loved us. And we loved him. With all our hearts. He leaves an enormous hole in our lives.”

Many of McCall’s friends and fellow celebrities shared their condolences with the TV star, including fellow broadcaster Fearne Cotton, who wrote: “I love you my friend. Prayers and love to you Dav. Here for you.”

Comedian John Bishop said: “So sorry for you and all the family Davina. I know how much you loved him.”

Singer Rachel Stevens, formerly of the pop group S-Club 7, commented: “Sending so much love.”