Freddie McClendon, the 19-year-old son of Davis McClendon, whose brutal 2023 murder was the subject of a recent 48 Hours episode, has become the latest American Idol contestant to be sent through to Hollywood.

During Sunday’s episode of the popular singing competition series, Freddie impressed the judging panel with a powerful and moving performance of an original song dedicated to his father.

“My dad was killed about a year ago, in May 2023, and it became a national and statewide news story. And everyone was focusing on his death, and I wanted to tell the story of his life,” Freddie told judges Lionel Ritchie, Luke Bryan, and Carrie Underwood in the audition room.

“I wrote [this] about my dad. It tells the story of my dad’s life,” he shared of the song titled “You Never Loved Him.”

With lyrics like: “We never got to see him one last time / We never got to tell him goodbye / We never got the chance to even try to warn him that you had lost your mind,” the song left the judges impressed.

“Thank you for bringing that and sharing your heart,” Underwood said to Freddie through tears. “And it’s so brave of you to decide that you want to choose the narrative. That you want to remember him, not what happened, but him.”

open image in gallery 'American Idol' contestant Freddie McClendon dedicated his audition song to his late father, who was murdered in 2023 ( Screenshot courtesy of 'American Idol' )

Bringing out his mother and two sisters to stand with him, Freddie earned three emphatic “yeses” and a golden ticket to Hollywood on season 22 of American Idol.

Who was Davis McClendon, and what happened to him?

McClendon was a 46-year-old divorcee and father of three who worked as a marketing director of a South Carolina living facility and retirement community.

open image in gallery Davis McClendon was intentionally hit and killed by his girlfriend's estranged husband in May 2023 ( Screenshot courtesy of 'American Idol' )

He was found dead on May 7, 2023, in what authorities initially suspected was an accidental hit-and-run. However, upon further investigation, his death was ruled a homicide.

Before his tragic death, McClendon had been on a date with his girlfriend Meredith Haynie. Haynie told authorities that after their date, McClendon had been on his way to meet with her estranged husband, Bud Ackerman.

Speaking to 48 Hours anchor Anne-Marie Green, Haynie said that Ackerman had been upset about her relationship with McClendon.

She said Ackerman accused her of cheating, despite their divorce being weeks away from being finalized, and recalled Ackerman calling McClendon to tell him to back off until the divorce was official.

At the crime scene, investigators discovered a trail of car oil left behind. When they went to speak to Ackerman at his parent’s house, they noticed oil leaking from his car and a crack in the grille.

It was later determined that McClendon had been standing outside his car when Ackerman drove up and hit him.

The case went to trial in 2024, with Ackerman claiming that it was dark and he hadn’t seen McClendon when he hit him. However, a jury found him guilty of intentionally mowing down McClendon and sentenced him to 45 years in prison.

In addition to Freddie, McClendon left behind two daughters.