The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Dawn French admits she didn’t like Jennifer Saunders at first because she was ‘posh’
Comedy duo originally met in the 1970s
Dawn French has admitted that she didn’t like Jennifer Saunders at first because she was “posh”.
Originally meeting at drama school in the 1970s, the duo went on to create the much loved sketch show French and Saunders which aired on the BBC from 1987 to 2007.
Appearing on the Finding the Funny podcast, French revealed that she wasn’t keen on Saunders at first: “I didn’t really like Jen that much at the very beginning because she’s quite posh, or I thought she was but she’s not really.”
The Vicar of Dibley star went on to say: “As soon as I got rid of my prejudice about her, which I still have to this day – prejudice against posh people, they have to prove their worth to me – I thought, ‘She’s actually great.’”
The two eventually moved in together and quickly established themselves on the alternative comedy scene alongside the likes of Rik Mayall, Alexei Sayle and Adrian Edmondson, who married Saunders in 1985.
French also met her future husband Lenny Henry on the same circuit.
Since the last episode of French and Saunders aired in 2007, the two have continued to collaborate on various projects including a radio show and a podcast.
Gold also commissioned a one-off special that aired in 2021 entitled French and Saunders: Funny Women, which saw the two discussing the history of women in comedy.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies