The Real Housewives of Cheshire star Dawn Ward has thanked fans for their support after being cleared of racial abuse and drugs possession.

The TV personality had appeared in court facing two counts of racially aggravated harassment against two Jewish men and one count of cocaine possession.

On Friday (25 March), Ward was acquitted by a jury, after which she broke down in tears and thanked them.

On Saturday (26 March) morning, Ward shared a statement to Instagram thanking her followers for their support after “the most stressful and traumatic period of my life”.

“I have some truly amazing friends and family, of differing race and religions, who have supported me without question and for all of them I will be eternally grateful,” she wrote.

“I was found not guilty by 12 random, conscientious jurors who left no stone unturned in their efforts to deliver justice.”

After thanking her barrister Lisa, Ward continued: “I am still prone to tears and am crying as I write this post. I don’t believe I will ever truly get over this.

“Anybody who remotely knows me knows I stand for equality of race, religion and sexuality and I will continue to live my life to these values and raise my children to do the same.”

She was supported in the comments by fellow reality TV stars Gemma Collins, who commented with a heart emoji, and Charlotte Dawson, who wrote: “So proud of you​​.”

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Ward, who also works as an interior designer, was accused of using anti-Semitic slurs against Jake and Sam Jacobs at Euston station in October 2019.

She denied the claims in court, saying that she had instead been abused for her “Botox face” and that she hadn’t known the men were Jewish.