Deal or No Deal reboot coming to ITV with brand new presenter at helm

Deal or No Deal is returning to our screens with a new presenter at its helm, ITV has confirmed.

Airing on Channel 4 from 2005 to 2016 and hosted by Noel Edmonds, the gameshow saw contestants choose from a selection of 22 boxes, each of which contain different cash amounts ranging from 1p to £250,000.

They’re then offered cash by a mysterious figure called “The Banker” in exchange for what’s in their sealed box, with the offer fluctuating as the additional boxes are opened one by one.

It has now been announced that Deal or No Deal will return on a new channel of ITV, with Stephen Mulhern taking over from Edmonds as the host.

Commenting on the news, former Britain’s Got More Talent host Mulhern said that he was “beyond excited” by this opportunity.

“I’ve always been such a huge fan of the show – so much so, I’ve been practising at home with small cereal boxes!” he said. “It looks so simple but it’s an incredibly compelling game for both those playing and the viewers watching at home.

“It’s one of the greatest shows of all time and to be the new host is an honour! I can’t wait to get started.”

Applications are now open to appear on the show and will remain open until Friday 12 May. You can apply to go on Deal or No Deal here.

Last year, Meghan Markle spoke about her early career stint on the US version of Deal or No Deal, suggesting that she was “reduced to a bimbo” on the show.

The Duchess of Sussex appeared as a “briefcase girl” – one of the women who hold up the boxes. She said that, while she was “surrounded by smart women” on the show, their presence was “solely about our beauty”.

“I was thankful for the job but not for how it made me feel, which was not smart,” she said.