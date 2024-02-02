For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

An original Death in Paradise cast member is set to return for the show’s 1,000th episode, which has “slightly annoyed” its lead star.

More than 10 years after the actor made their debut on the BBC series, the character will be returning for a celebratory instalment set to be broadcast on Sunday (4 February).

*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*

The show’s lead, Neville Parker actor Ralf Little, has revealed that Sean Maguire, who played Marlon Collins when the show first aired in 2010, will be back for the special episode.

While Little acknowledged “it was very exciting” to see Maguire return and called it a treat for “eagle-eyed viewers” as not much fuss is made about the character’s return.

However, Little has admitted he was “slightly annoyed” by his appearance.

Speaking to media outlets ahead of the show’s return, the actor said: “I’m slightly annoyed though because he’s now the only other person apart from me to have done the show twice. Although that said, he was playing the same character and I’m the only person to have done it as two different characters, so I still have that little personal milestone!”

Little has played Neville since 2020, but before that, in 2014, the Royle Family star made a guest appearance as another character entirely.

The actor said that Marlon’s reappearance will be detected by “eagle-eyed viewers” only as not much fuss is made about the character’s return.

The fact he’s back after so long is not “really referenced in the episode”, Little said, adding of Maguire: “I’ve met Sean a handful of times, and I just loved him. He was fun, funny, professional and a brilliant actor.”

Sean Maguire is returning to ‘Death in Paradise’ (BBC)

The new series will feature an array of guest stars, including Hayley Mills, Richard Fleeshman and Pearce Quigley.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Elsewhere in the series, there are also appearances from a number of other famous faces. Speaking about the other guests, he said: “It’s always nice to have friends come out which has been great for me, like Richard Fleeshman, who I’ve known for twenty years. He’s a great actor and a lovely lad.

Little admitted to being the only guest star he’s “got starstruck by”, stating: “With somebody who has that reputation and experience, it wouldn’t be outside the realms of possibility for her to be diva-ish, difficult, demanding, but she was the most gentle, professional, sweet, fun, funny, gregarious person… just the dream! A living legend of the industry.”

Death in Paradise returns to BBC One at 9pm on Sunday (4 February)