For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

American Idol star Debra Byrd has died, aged 72.

Byrd was best known as a vocal coach for 10 seasons of the hit singing competition, in which helped the contestants behind-the-scenes, and also appeared on other shows including The Voice and Military Idol.

The music expert was also the one who recommended Jennifer Hudson for the role in Dreamgirls that went on to win the singer an Oscar.

Her other students include Kelly Clarkson and Barry Manilow, with whom she performed on tour alongside for many years as part of backing singing band Ladyflash.

As part Ladyflash, Byrd achieved a No 27 Billboard Hot 10 record for the song “Street Singin’”, which Manilow wrote in 1976. Manilow paid tribute to Byrd, calling her “one of the most wonderful friends I’ve ever had”.

He wrote: “This is one of the saddest days of my life. I just can’t wrap around the fact that Debra Byrd is no longer with me. I will miss you forever, my love.”

Hudson also paid tribute to her former mentor, posting: “Heartbroken over the passing of Debra Byrd, the vocal coach on American Idol. She encouraged and supported us from the very beginning !

“I am so grateful for everything she taught us. She will be dearly missed, but her legacy lives on through the music of countless artists she influenced during her lifetime. Rest in peace, Debra.”

Elsewhere, Clay Aiken, who finished second on American Idol in 2003, wrote: 2003, said that “no one spent more time with” contestants on the show.

“I don’t think it would be an exaggeration to say that no one was a better mentor, coach, teacher, or champion to us Idol contestants than Byrd was,” he wrote, adding: “I’ll never forget her drilling into us how we needed to look right into the camera and connect with the audience at home. She was a light in so many lives. I am so lucky that I got to call her a friend.”

Debra Byrd was ‘American Idol’s voice expert for 10 seasons (Getty Images)

Byrd, who also gave voice lessons to Bob Dylan, died on Tuesday (5 March), but no cause has been given.

She provided her voice for the soundtracks to films The Lion King, 2 1/2 and Sister Act II: Back in the Habit.