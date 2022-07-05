On a recent phone call with the White House, it is reported that Will & Grace star Debra Messing said that although she claimed to have gotten Joe Biden elected, she now felt like there was no point to even voting.

In the wake of the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade, the White House arranged a virtual meeting between the president’s aides and dozens of celebrity supporters, according to a CNN report based on conversations with three people who attended the call.

The mood on the call was “fatalistic”, according to CNN, and some people on the call openly questioned why it was happening in the first place. It is claimed that Messing was particularly vocal.

During the 2020 election cycle, the actor campaigned on Joe Biden’s behalf in Pennsylvania. She hosted a pre-inauguration concert for the incoming US president in January 2021, alongside actor and comedian Keegan-Michael Key. Messing was previously a famously vocal supporter of Hillary Clinton’s presidential run in 2016, even speaking at her nomination convention.

It’s surprising then, that the actor was singled out for how disappointed she appeared to be in the current administration. It’s said that Messing was “yelling” on the phone call on 27 June, in which participants discussed the end of constitutional protections for abortion in America last month.

After the call, it is claimed that participants were sent an email with “a list of basic talking points and suggestions of Biden speech clips to share” on social media.

Messing, who is prolific on Twitter, has posted extensively over the past week about various fundraisers and protests happening to support ongoing abortion access in the US. Though she did re-tweet a post from President Biden’s account concerning Covid, she failed to post about Biden’s 24 June remarks on the abortion decision. “This is not over,” Biden declared in that speech.