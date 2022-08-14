Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Actor Denise Dowse has died at the age of 64.

The TV star was best known for roles in the US teen drama Beverly Hills, 90210 and, more recently, HBO’s Insecure.

News of Dowse’s death was announced on the actor’s Instagram account by her sister, Tracey Dowse. She died days after it was reported that she had gone into a coma due to “a virulent form of meningitis”.

“I want to take this moment to thank our friends and family for all of the love and prayers. It is with a very heavy heart that I inform everyone that my sister Denise Dowse has gone forward to meet our family in eternal life,” she wrote.

“Denise Yvonne Dowse was the most amazing sister, a consummate, illustrious actress, mentor and director. She was my very best friend and final family member. Denise loved all of you. I know that she is watching over us with all the love she has.”

The post also asked fans for privacy and thanked them for their prayers and support.

“Again I am so grateful for all the calls, text messages, direct messages, and silent prayers for my sister,” it read. “We could not have made it so gracefully and painlessly without all of the prayer warriors around the world. Thank you for giving so selflessly.”

In Beverly Hills, 90210, Dowse played the role of Vice Principal Yvonne Teasley.

Her extensive list of TV credits also includes guest appearances on shows such as Seinfeld, Full House, The West Wing, and Buffy the Vampire Slayer.