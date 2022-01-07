Denzel Washington says he ‘doesn’t remember’ rowing with Ellen Pompeo on Grey’s Anatomy set
‘Denzel’s a movie star, right? He doesn’t know s*** about directing TV,’ Pompeo said of actor
Denzel Washington has been asked about Ellen Pompeo’s claim that he was tough to work with on Grey’s Anatomy.
Pompeo claimed that Washington didn’t like the way she was improvising a scripted scene and “went ham on my ass” in 2016.
The Meredith Grey star said on her podcast: “I was like, ‘Listen, motherf***er, this is my show. This is my set. Who are you telling? You barely even know where the bathroom is’.”
She added: “Denzel’s a movie star, right? He doesn’t know s*** about directing TV.”
However, her comments led to criticism, with many accusing her of “disrespecting” Washington by sharing the story .
Washington has remained silent on the subject, but was asked about it while speaking to Variety, who noted hat he ultimately “sidestepped” the question by “claiming that he doesn’t recall that day”.
“No, no,” Washington said with a smile, adding: “ But it’s all good.”
Despite the story, Pompeo called Washington a “superstar” and said she has the “utmost respect” for him “as an actor and director”. She also described the experience working with him as “amazing”.
Pompeo added that, after the alleged row, she refused to speak or look at the Oscar winner.
Washington will next be seen in The Tragedy of Macbeth, which is currently in cinemas before being released on Apple TV+ on 14 January.
