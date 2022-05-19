The cast of Derry Girls have been posting emotional tributes to the show that launched their careers, following its last ever episode.

The beloved Channel 4 sitcom drew to a close on Wednesday night (18 May) with an extended episode set one year on from the events of season three episode six, on the eve of the 1998 Good Friday Agreement referendum. Many viewers have praised the episode for teaching them more about The Troubles than their history lessons at UK schools did.

Commemorating the show’s final episode, Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee posted a picture of the Agreement on Instagram, signed by Tony Blair, Bertie Ahern, Mo Mowlam, David Andrews and more.

The agreement was signed in Northern Ireland on 10 April 1998. It effectively brought an end to The Troubles, which had raged in the region for 30 years, and established a cross-community consensus for peace and the future direction of the region.

Nicola Coughlan, who played the constantly hysterical Clare in the show, posted a selfie on Instagram, with the caption: “It’s impossible to put into words what Derry Girls has meant to me and how much it’s changed my life so I won’t even try. Thank you all so much to you all, what an honour it’s been.”

Saoirse-Monica Jackson wrote about how Derry Girls was a “huge break” for her, adding that working with McGee has “changed my life”. The actor, who played headstrong protagonist Erin, added: “This show means the world to me, thank you for every beautifully crafted word and thank you for giving my beautiful hometown it’s truest voice.”

See all the tributes below.

All three seasons of Derry Girls are available to watch on All4.