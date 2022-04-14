Derry Girls’s Saoirse-Monica Jackson said Liam Neeson was “nervous” to feature in the show.

The highly-anticipated first episode of the final series aired on Tuesday (12 April), and surprised viewers with Neeson’s cameo.

Taken star Neeson played a policeman questioning the girls about a burglary which happened at their school.

Jackson joked that the Derry Girls cast were there to soothe Neeson from his acting nerves during an appearance on The One Show on Wednesday (13 April).

She joked that the actor was nervous and required the Derry Girls cast to offer acting advice.

“We were there for him to give him acting notes,” she said. “He was quite nervous, he always is.”

Liam Neeson featured in the first episode of the final series of Derry Girls, playing a policeman (Channel 4)

She praised the actor for his “warmth” and stated the cameo from Neeson made a great start to the new series.

Jackson said: “I think everybody loves Liam Neeson, don’t they? There’s just a real warmth and it definitely kicked off our series with a real bang.”

Jackson shared an image of her pictured with Neeson to her Instagram.

The caption referenced the iconic scene she filmed with Neeson: “’for the tape, I would just like to say that this day was an absolute belter.’”

The actor said he was “delighted to be able to play a wee part of the final series of Derry Girls”.

He called himself “a huge fan of the series, the talented Lisa McGee’s incredible writing, and the superb ensemble cast”.

“It’s such a unique and special show with real heart and amazing to see the lives of ordinary, funny people living in Northern Ireland during The Troubles played out in a Channel 4 comedy,” he said.

Nicola Coughlan, who also stars in the show, posted an Instagram story after the episode aired, praising Neeson.

“Liam Neeson thank you for being a lovely man,” she wrote. “You really brightened up a dark December shoot.”

Fans were excited to see the shock cameo, with one fan calling it “absolutely brilliant,” and another calling it “the best kept secret in Derry.”

Derry Girls airs Tuesdays on Channel 4, catch up on All 4.