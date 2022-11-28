‘Excuse me while I drop dead’: Derry Girls creator reacts as Martin Scorsese reveals he’s watched show
Dara O Briain and David Nicholls were among the other stars to react to the clip of the filmmaker talking about the comedy’s nuns
Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee has reacted in total disbelief after Oscar-winning director Martin Scorsese revealed he’s watched the show.
Goodfellas and Gangs of New York filmmaker Scorsese said he had been watching the Channel 4 sitcom, set during The Troubles in Northern Ireland, while speaking at the Economic Club of Chicago’s annual black tie dinner, which took place in October.
Now, more than a month after the event, McGee has posted a clip on Twitter of Scorsese discussing the programme, with the caption: “Excuse me while I drop dead and actually die a death.”
In the clip, Scorsese says: “I watched, the other night, Derry Girls?” The crowd can then be heard cheering and clapping, and Scorsese responds by punching the air and saying: “Those nuns!”
Derry Girls follows a group of schoolgirls – and one wee English fella – at a school run by a formidable set of nuns.
Reacting to the post, Starstruck actor Nikesh Patel wrote: “A man of fine taste.”
One Day author David Nicholls posted: “Oh my God! The dream. Congratulations, Lisa!”
Comedian Dara O Briain tweeted: “And that’s it, you win. Shut it down, people, we have a winner.”
Derry Girls came to an end after three seasons in May this year. It was nominated for two Baftas for Best Scripted Comedy over its run. It was so popular and travelled so widely that its last series saw cameos from Liam Neeson and Chelsea Clinton.
Many fans said at the time that the show’s final episode taught them more about the Good Friday Agreement than they ever learnt at school in the UK.
Earlier this month, Margot Robbie, who starred in Scorsese’s The Wolf of Wall Street, shared the one film shot she said the filmmaker told her makes a good film “great”.
