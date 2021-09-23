Derry Girls will come to an end after its forthcoming third series, creator Lisa McGee has announced.

In a statement shared on Twitter on Thursday (23 September), McGee wrote that it had always been her intention for the Channel 4 comedy, which is set in Northern Ireland during The Troubles, to run for three series.

“Derry Girls is a coming of age story; following five ridiculous teenagers as they slowly... very slowly... start to become adults, while around them the place they call home starts to change too and Northern Ireland enters a new more hopeful phase – which was a small, magical window of time,” she said.

“Derry Girls is a love letter to the place I come from and the people who shaped me. It has been an honour to write it and I will forever be proud of everything it’s achieved.”

Thanking Channel 4, McGee continued: “Who knows if Erin, Clare, Orla, Michelle and James will return in some other guise someday, but for now this is it for us and we’re excited to start filming this series with our incredible cast and crew to hopefully take our loyal fans on one last adventure.”

Derry Girls stars Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Nicola Coughlan, Louisa Harland, Jamie-Lee O’Donnell and Dylan Llewellyn as five teenagers growing up in Northern Ireland in the 1990s.

It first aired on Channel 4 in 2018, with series two airing in 2019. Filming on the third series has been delayed due to the pandemic.