John Lithgow is reportedly set to return to the world of Dexter for its forthcoming reboot-sequel series.

The actor previously won a Golden Globe for playing the role of Arthur Mitchell, a serial murderer known as the “Trinity Killer”, in the fourth season of the original series.

Deadline claims that Lithgow has signed on for an appearance in the revival, despite his character being killed at the hands of Dexter Morgan (Michael C Hall) in the season four finale.

The Dexter revival is set a decade after Hall’s character went missing during the events of the original series finale.

Lithgow is notable as being one of the only cast members confirmed to return, with the new series bringing in a different cast which includes Clancy Brown, Julia Jones, Michael Cyril Creighton, Alano Miller, Johnny Sequoyah, Jack Alcott, Jamie Chung, and Oscar Wahlberg.

Dexter’s original finale, which aired in 2013, was heavily criticised by fans and critics when it first aired. It saw Hall’s methodical serial killer abandon his old life and escape to live as a lumberjack in Oregon.

In a recent interview with Times Radio, Hall said: “I think the show ended in a way that was pretty mystifying at best if not infuriating for people, but that at least set the stage for us to return and answer more definitively what the hell happened to this guy.”

The Dexter revival is expected to be released later this year.