Dexter has returned to screens, eight years after the Showtime series aired its divisive final episode.

The hit serial killer drama, starring Michael C Hall as cold-blooded murderer Dexter Morgan, has returned for a revival series, entitled Dexter: New Blood.

Last night (7 November), the first episode of New Blood aired in the US, with a UK debut coming this evening on Sky Atlantic.

The series picks up a decade after the events of the finale, with Dexter now living under a new identity in Iron Lake, New York.

Though reviews for the sequel series have been mixed, fans have still reacted positively to last night’s opening episode, sharing their thoughts on social media.

“OH MY GOD Dexter season 9 premier was EVERYTHING. It’s SO GOOD you guys!!!” wrote one fan. “It was everything I wanted.”

“So happy I just saw ep 1,” wrote someone else. “Our favourite dark passenger is back. So many possibilities. Love the new setting. So many questions.”

“The new #Dexter was fun. Interested to see where it is going,” wrote another Twitter user.

“Absolutely fantastic premiere episode for #DexterNewBlood & a welcome return to form. An 8 year wait did not disappoint, as both Michael C. Hall & Jennifer Carpenter are just fantastic. Can’t wait for more! ,” wrote someone else.

Dexter: New Blood begins at 10pm on Sky Atlantic on 8 November.