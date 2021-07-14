Dexter star Jennifer Carpenter returning for reboot, says co-star John Lithgow

Dexter star Jennifer Carpenter will be returning for the show’s highly anticipated reboot.

Showtime’s acclaimed drama – which stars Hall as sympathetic Miami serial killer Dexter Morgan – ran for eight seasons from 2006 to 2013.

Although talk of a reboot has been floating around since the show’s conclusion eight years ago, a 10-episode revival was officially greenlit in October last year, with Hall set to reprise the titular role.

In addition to Hall, Carpenter will also be returning in the forthcoming reboot, according to co-star John Lithgow.

Spoilers for the original Dexter series below!

Lithgow – who is also signed on to reprise his role as Arthur Mitchell aka The Trinity Killer – confirmed Carpenter’s return during an interview with Deadline on Tuesday (13 July).

“As all Dexter fans know, we saw the end of the Trinity Killer, so that by definition means it’s a flashback,” Lithgow said of the nature of his role in the forthcoming reboot.

He added: “It was just wonderful to rejoin that gang – including Michael and Jennifer Carpenter and [showrunner] Clyde Phillips.”

John Lithgow in ‘Dexter' (Showtime)

Carpenter played Dexter’s adoptive sister, Debra, throughout the show’s original run.

Her character was killed off in the series finale and so it is likely that Debra will also appear in the reboot in a flashback capacity.

The revival series cast also includes Julia Jones, Alano Miller, Johnny Sequoyah, Oscar Wahlberg, Jamie Chung and Michael Cyril Creighton.

The Dexter revival will be set a decade after the end of the original series, and is scheduled for a tentative release date in the autumn.