Dexter star Michael C Hall addresses massive fan question ahead of new sequel series

Michael C Hall shared a cryptic answer when confronted with the question on everybody’s lips regarding the forthcoming Dexter sequel series, Dexter: Resurrection.

The new series was announced yesterday, and will take place immediately after the events of the 2022 series Dexter: New Blood, itself a sequel to the long-running serial killer drama Dexter (2006 to 2013).

*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*

However, as many fans have pointed out, New Blood ended with the death of serial killer Dexter Morgan (Hall), leaving it unclear how his character would be able to return in the new series.

“I don’t know what I am authorised to say other than, it’s really cold out there,” Hall responded, when quizzed on the mystery at San Diego Comic-Con.

It has been confirmed that Dexter: Resurrection will debut in the summer of 2025, and will, per Hall, pick up “right where we left off”.

Unlike New Blood, the series will also be open-ended, with the possibility of Resurrection running for multiple seasons.

Speaking about Dexter’s recent surge in popularity, Hall remarked to Variety: “It’s unbelievable. There’s something about this world, something about this character that captivates people. It’s hard to say [what that is].

open image in gallery Michael C Hall in ‘Dexter: New Blood' ( Seacia Pavao/SHOWTIME )

“I think there’s many different ways this show appeals to people as there are people who watch it,” he continued. “But I think maybe a biding thing is, in a world in which we feel a sense of being out of control people like spending time with a character who’s taking his own, unique control of his little corner of the world.

“I think we all have our shadow side that we contend with and Dexter’s is obviously a little weightier than most. People enjoy spending time with someone who is doing his best to take responsibility for that side in his sort of outside-the-box way and morally grey way. People, I think, relish the invitation to identify with someone who is contending with this much darkness, and maybe contending with it in a way that is arguably admirable – even though he’s doing what he’s doing.”

In addition to the new sequel series, Showtime are also producing a prequel series, titled Dexter: Original Sin. The series, which will star Patrick Gibson as a young Dexter Morgan and Christian Slater as his father Harry, will also feature Hall in a voiceover capacity.