Dick and Dom back calls for general election as government chaos continues
Statement followed another day of turmolt for Liz Truss
Comedy duo Dick and Dom have joined calls for the UK government to call a general election.
The Dick & Dom in da Bungalow stars – real names Richard McCourt and Dominic Wood – shared their thoughts on Twitter following a turbulent day in British politics.
Wednesday (19 October) saw the sudden dismissal of home secretary Suella Braverman after just weeks in the role.
“#GeneralElectionNow you twisted f***s,” tweeted Dick and Dom, from their official shared Twitter account.
Since Truss took over as prime minister just weeks ago, calls have been mounting for a general election.
The Independent has launched a petition, known as Election Now, calling for an election to be held following the turmoil of recent political events.
Braverman’s dismissal is but the latest episode of upheaval in Truss’s short but controversial leadership.
Last week, chancellor of the exchequor Kwasi Kwarteng was removed from the role after a disasterous “mini-budget” which saw the value of the pound drop to a historic low against the dollar.
Kwarteng, who had been in the position for just over a month, was replaced with Jeremy Hunt.
In his first days as chancellor, Hunt reversed many of Kwarteng’s policies, a U-turn which many believe left Truss’s position more precarious than ever.
