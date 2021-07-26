Dieter Brummer, an actor in Home and Away, has died at the age of 45.

The Australian star became a household name in the Nineties for playing Shane Parrish in the soap.

He was found dead at his home in north-west Sydney on Saturday (24 July) and police have confirmed his death is not being treated as suspicious.

In a statement on Monday (26 July), Brummer’s family said: “We lost our handsome, talented, funny, complicated and beloved Dieter on Saturday morning. He has left a massive hole in our lives and our world will never be the same. Our thoughts go out to all of you who knew him, loved him, or worked with him over the years. We appreciate you respecting our privacy at this terrible time.”

A spokesperson for New South Wales Police told News.com.au: “About 1.30pm (Saturday 24 July 2021), officers from The Hills Police Area Command responded to reports of a concern for welfare at a home on Glenhaven Road, Glenhaven.

“The body of a man was located inside the home. His death is not believed to be suspicious. A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.”

A spokesperson for Australian TV channel Seven, which airs Home and Away, said: “Home and Away and Channel 7 are deeply saddened to hear of Dieter Brummer’s passing.

“Dieter was a much-loved Home and Away cast member and celebrated by Australian and international audiences for his award-winning portrayal of Shane Parrish.

“We send our sincere condolences to Dieter’s family and friends during this very difficult time.”

Brummer starred in Home and Away for four years from 1992 to 1996, opposite Melissa George, who played his character’s love interest, Angel.

He was a fan-favourite during his years on the show, and was nominated for gold and silver Logie awards in the “most popular actor” category for his performance, which he won in 1995 and 1996. He was also selected as the “prince of soap” twice by Dolly magazine readers.

The actor also starred in Rescue Special Ops, Winners and Losers, Underbelly and Neighbours.

In recent years, he changed career and turned his back on acting to set up a window-cleaning business.