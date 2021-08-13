Disney Plus is fast becoming one of the must-have streaming services.

With an influx of new platforms arriving over the past few years, Disney’s stands out as being the exclusive home to the studio’s many films, ranging from 1930s classics to new Marvel films.

After launching in the UK in 2020, the service introduced Star in 2021, which saw the addition of a huge number of new titles acquired in the studio’s purchase of Fox.

This saw the arrival of films targeted at adults, as well as TV dramas that aren’t suitable for young children.

However, it could be that you’re unable to access these titles and, fortunately, there’s a handy video that explains how to change this.

If you’re over 16, and you are not the account holder, you’ll need to visit the profile page of the person who is.

Once there, you’ll be able to update their content settings to the appropriate age.

You can do this via the web or mobile app.

You can unlock more movies and TV shows on Disney Plus by adjusting the age setting (Disney Plus)

If you’re 18, there will be another toggle for you to click that will unlock even more movies and TV shows for you to watch.

Star on Disney Plus adds new titles each week, the most recent being The Walking Dead, the Hot Shots! films and Wes Anderson’s The Royal Tenenbaums.

Find all the details on how to subscribe here.