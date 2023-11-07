Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Disney has defended itself following criticism from survivors of the 7/7 bombings for “tastelessly” recreating the aftermath of a terror attack in which 52 people were killed across London for a new drama.

Written by Philomena writer Jeff Pope and directed by Bafta winner Paul Andrew Williams, Suspect: The Shooting of Jean Charles de Menezes tells the story of the Brazilian electrician who was killed by Met Police officers after he was mistaken for a fugitive in the wake of the 7/7 attacks.

Filming began in London in October last month, with photos shared over the weekend showing the aftermath of the bombings being recreated in Bermondsey in south-east London. One scene shows a full-size replica of a No 30 double-decker bus without a top deck after it was blown off in Tavistock Square.

But the recreations have upset and angered survivors of the attacks, who have claimed that reimagining the attacks shows a “total disrespect and disregard” for the victims. 52 people died in the attacks on public transport, with more than 700 injured.

In a statement shared with The Independent, a spokesperson for Disney defended the series, calling it “a factual dramatisation of events surrounding the police shooting of the innocent Brazilian shortly after the attempted bombings on 21 July.

“As with any production, a number of factors were carefully considered when sourcing the filming location, and throughout filming production have worked very closely with TFL, police, the council, community and businesses to ensure all were aware ahead of time that filming was taking place with marshals and signage canvassing the area on the day.”

Proper made to look like the remains of the bus were strewn across the show (PA)

Bus driver George Psaradakis, 67, who was driving the No 30 the day of the attack, had previously branded the drama “tasteless”. “I’m not going to watch it,” he told The Sun on Sunday. “This will bring pain to everyone, especially to those who lost their loved ones.”

Daniel Biddle, 43, was one of the most injured survivors of the attack. He lost both legs, an eye and his spleen when the tube train he was travelling in was attacked near Edgware Road.

“To take a real life event with such a huge loss of life and devastation and say, ‘It’s not interesting enough, we need to zhuzh it up’ is just barbaric,” he said. “It seems as if they’ve twisted the facts to suit their own narrative.”

He added to The Sunday Telegraph: “For those of us that are left behind, who have lost someone and for people like myself that had their lives changed in ways they could have never imagined, it shows a total disrespect and disregard of what we went through.”

Local residents were reportedly distressed by the scenes (PA)

De Menezes was shot by police at Stockwell underground station on 22 July 2005 when he was mistaken for one of the fugitives involved in attempted bombings the previous day.

Those attempted attacks came two weeks after 52 people were killed in a series of co-ordinated suicide bombings on public transport on 7 July.

Suspect is being produced by Etta Pictures, Pope’s production label which is part of ITV Studios. De Menezes’s parents and other relatives are among those serving as consultants for the series.