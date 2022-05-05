Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is here – and there’s a WandaVision scene that will fully prepare you for it.

WandaVision aired on Disney Plus in January 2021, and served as a series that led to Wanda Maximoff’s transformation into the Scarlet Witch.

The show successfully established Elizabeth Olsen’s character as a force to be reckoned with within the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), and promised her return in the Doctor Strange sequel.

If you’re seeing Doctor Strange 2 when it’s released this week, there is one scene that will prepare you nicely

*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*

In typical Marvel fashion, a post-credits scene was tacked onto the end of the WandaVision finale, and it directly set up her role in the film in a big way.

Wanda is shown to be hiding out in an isolated cabin far away from civilisation, recovering from the “death” of Vision (Paul Bettany), their two children and the sitcom life they shared in Westview.

Elizabeth Olsen in ‘WandaVision’ (Marvel Studios)

The camera then pans to another room where Wanda is shown to be scanning the Darkhold via astral projection as the Scarlet Witch. This is precisely how Stephen Strange learns of his sorcerer supreme power in his 2016 standalone film.

The Darkhold is the tome of dark magic spells that Wanda acquires from ancient sorceress Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn).

It is unknown what exactly she’s learning from the book, but it’s strongly suspected she’s using it to learn about the prophecy that predicted her ascension as the Scarlet Witch. It also suggested that Wanda was looking for ways to explore other worlds in a hope to reunite with her children, whom she actually hears calling out for her at the very end of this scene.

The Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) reading the Darkhold in ‘WandaVision’ (Marvel Studios)

In the comics, her children, who were conceived using magic, are taken from Wanda by Mephisto, and it’s later revealed that their souls are fragments of his.

WandaVision and Doctor Strange are available to stream on Disney Plus. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is in cinemas in the UK on 5 May and in the US on 6 May.