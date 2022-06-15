Doctor Who’s David Tennant seen filming new series in Bristol

David Tennant has turned back time and been spotted filming the new series of Doctor Who.

Tennant, 51, who played the time lord from 2005 to 2010, is reprising the role for the series’ 60th anniversary.

51-year-old Scot was pictured in his well-known brown suit (Tom Wren/SWNS)

He was filmed in Bristol on Wednesday shooting scenes for the show – thought to feature in series 13 due to air in October.

Tennant is returning alongside Catherine Tate, who played his assistant Donna Noble.

Announcing the news last month, showrunner Russell T Davies said: “Maybe this is a missing story. Or a parallel world. Or a dream, or a trick, or a flashback.”

The next Doctor Who, Ncuti Gatwa, is taking over from Jodie Whittaker.

He will appear in series 14, which will be shown in 2023.

SWNS