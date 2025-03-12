David Tennant reveals one condition he had before accepting Doctor Who role

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The single demand that David Tennant requested when he was offered the role of Doctor Who and how he was told to process the news have been revealed after the actor reunited with showrunner Russell T Davies.

The Scottish actor played The Doctor from 2005 until 2010, taking over from Christopher Eccleston as the tenth incarnation of the beloved sci-fi character.

Tennant would go on to become one of the most beloved versions of the character and even returned as the fourteenth Doctor for a short run between 2022 and 2023.

The Rivals star would work with Davies throughout his time on Doctor Who and the pair have since revealed that it didn’t take much for him to accept the role.

Davies appeared on the latest episode of David Tennant Does A Podcast With… where they discussed their first meeting about Doctor Who, which was an informal dinner party at Davies’ house, along with producer Julie Gardner.

Tennant said that during the evening they began to watch some old Doctor Who VHS tapes, which caused Gardner to spring the question: “would you ever be interested?”

open image in gallery David Tennant recently returned to Doctor Who (Ben Birchall/PA) ( PA Archive )

Tennant quizzed Davies about “how stage-managed” the night was. “Oh, completely,” Davies admitted. “That was the night to find out if you’d be interested. That’s the only reason you came out.”

Davies added that he was “gutted” that Gardner had asked the question first but, regardless, it didn’t take Tennant long to reply. “There was a pause,” he explained. “And you said, ‘I want a coat down to there’. And I was like, ‘we got it’.”

Tennant recalled that Davies told him to “just go away and just think and be calm”.

“It’s a life-changing part,” said Davies. “I remember midway through your run, sitting in Cardiff Bay one day having a coffee, and I think it was a Saturday, and you ran through Cardiff Bay - you must have needed milk from the Tesco - with your baseball cap down. You were like a hunted ferret, and you scampered through keeping your head down. I thought, ‘I did that to him’.”

open image in gallery Russell T Davies and David Tennant ( Shutterstock / BBC )

Elsewhere, the BBC has confirmed that Doctor Who will return sooner than expected on 12 April, marking Ncuti Gatwa’s second season as the Time Lord.

The news had already been revealed in a surprise advert that aired during the BBC’s coverage of the U20s Six Nations Rugby match between England and Scotland on Friday (21 February).

The BBC has now confirmed that the season will launch on BBC iPlayer and internationally on Disney Plus at 8am on 12 April. The episode will air on BBC One later that day.