Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

David and Georgia Tennant have celebrated the General Election results with an “amazing” Doctor Who callback.

After a night of humiliation for the Conservative Party, who were beaten in a historic landslide by Labour, Rishi Sunak, before falling victim to an embarrassing prank by a YouTuber, conceded to Keir Starmer, calling the result “sobering”.

Starmer said in his first speech as prime minister: “Changing a country is not like flicking a switch. The world is now a more volatile place. This will take a while, but have no doubt that the work of change begins immediately.”

Among those celebrating Starmer’s victory were former Doctor Who star David Tennant and his wife and Staged co-star Georgia. Georgia posted a photo of the pair, smiling, on the London Eye while pointing at the Houses of Parliament in the background. Georgia captioned the photo: “Turns out he did look tired.”

In 2005 episode “The Christmas Invasion”, which saw Tennat’s incarnation of the Time Lord spark the downfall of Prime Minister Harriet Jones (Penelope Wilton) after she orders the destruction an alien ship the Doctor, hoping to avoid casualties, sends away.

In a phrase that destroys Jones’s career, the Doctor whispers in the ear of her aide Alex (Adam Garcia): “Don’t you think she looks tired?”

Doctor Who fans couldn’t help but notice the reference in the photo shared on Georgia’s Instagram Stories after the results were announced.

“It’s so funny and amazing that Georgia quoted it,” one fan wrote, adding: “Georgia Tennant, you absolute icon.”

open image in gallery David and Georgia Tennant celebrate election results with ‘Doctor Who’ reference ( Instagram )

The post comes after Sunak called David “the problem” when he hit out at women and equalities minister Kemi Badenoch over LGBTQ+ rights..

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

David said he wished Badenoch would “shut up”, which led Sunak to write on X/ Twitter: “Freedom of speech is the most powerful feature of our democracy. If you’re calling for women to shut up and wishing they didn’t exist, you are the problem.”

Starmer said he “wouldn’t have engaged in the way” Tennant did, telling broadcasters: “I think in politics, as in life, it’s really important that we are able to robustly disagree with others. Obviously, that happens a lot in the general election campaign, but we should do it with respect for everybody involved in that robust discussion.”