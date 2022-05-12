Hot Fuzz filmmaker Edgar Wright has reacted to fan speculation that he could be involved in the next series of Doctor Who.

The director shared a series of clues on social media, just days after it was announced that Ncuti Gatwa will be joining Doctor Who in the future, taking over the lead role from Jodie Whittaker.

On Tuesday (10 May), Wright shared a photographed of a blue door with a “wet paint” sign affixed to it, strongly resembling the door of the Tardis.

Another post depicted a pattern of hexagons, resembling the Tardis’s interior. A third clue, shared yesterday (11 May), showed a diamond chandelier.

As a result, followers speculated that he was in fact cryptically teasing his impending involvement in the long-running BBC series.

However, Wright seemed to refute the suggestion on Twitter, responding to an article which claimed that he “could be the latest glitzy addition to the next series of the iconic sci-fi show”.

“Untrue!” he tweeted in response.

However, some fans have suggested that this response could in fact be deliberately misleading, highlighting the use of the phrase “next series” in the tweet he was disputing.

“It’s untrue because the 60th anniversary special doesn’t count as ‘the next series’,” one person wrote.

“Because it’s a standalone special and not a series. I see through your deceptions Andrew Garfield,” another quipped, alluding to the misleading denials given to press by Garfield before the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The true meaning of Wright’s Instagram posts is still unclear, though is likely to be divulged in the near future.