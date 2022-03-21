Doctor Who fans have reacted to reports that Hugh Grant is in talks to take over from Jodie Whittaker as The Doctor.

It was announced last year that Whittaker would be stepping down from the role in the near future, alongside current Doctor Who showrunner Chris Chibnall.

Russell T Davies is confirmed to be making a return as showrunner, but so far there has been no definitive word on who will play the 14th Doctor.

A widely circulated report in The Mirror has claimed that Paddington actor Grant is in negotiations to star in the series, with Doctor Who also set to adopt a “Marvel-style” makeover.

While the reports remained unverified, the news was lapped up by Doctor Who fans on social media, who shared their thoughts on the prospect.

“I don’t believe this for a second … BUUUUUUTTTT, if it were true, I’d be happy with this,” wrote one person. “Hugh Grant would be great in the role and would bring a HUGE amount of mainstream attention to #DoctorWHO.”

“It’s probably not going to happen but Hugh Grant as 14 would genuinely be perfect, just like Capaldi, Tom Baker or Tennant,” wrote another. “He seems instantly perfect for the role, like he fits the vibe perfectly, no doubt in my mind he’d smash it.”

Podcaster Susan Arendt wrote: “I...am actually kind of in love with this idea? Oh, not the ‘Marvel’-ing of it, whatever the hell that means, but Hugh Grant? Yeah, he might be kind of great at it.”

Someone else wrote: “f I can’t have my dream of Tilda Swinton to play Doctor Who, I’d be thrilled with Hugh Grant (@HackedOffHugh) if he were to become the next Doctor. Think he’d do a smashing job.”

The Independent has contacted the BBC for comment.