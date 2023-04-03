Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

RuPaul’s Drag Race double-winner Jinkx Monsoon has joined the cast of Doctor Who in a “major role”.

The drag performer, who uses they and she pronouns, first appeared on the fifth season of Drag Race in 2013. Last year, they were named the show’s Champion of Champions after winning the first-ever, all-winners, All Stars season.

On Monday (3 April), it was announced that Jinkx will appear opposite Ncuti Gatwa’s Doctor in the forthcoming series of Doctor Who.

Commenting on the news, Jinkx said: “I’m honoured, thrilled, and utterly excited to join Doctor Who! Russell T Davies is a visionary and a brilliant writer – I can’t wait to get into the weeds with him and the crew! I hope there’s room in the Tardis for my luggage.”

Returning showrunner Davies wrote that Jinkx’s involvement had been “six months in the planning”.

“In a galaxy of comets and supernovas, here comes the biggest star of all. Jinkx Monsoon is on a collision course with the Tardis, and will never be the same again!” he added in an official statement.

Since appearing on Drag Race, Jinkx has toured the world with their cabaret shows, and recently became the first drag queen to play the role of Matron Mama Morton in Chicago on Broadway.

Jinkx has won two seasons of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race' (Getty Images for VH1/Paramount +)

They will appear opposite Gatwa, who takes over as the Doctor after three episodes starring David Tennant as the Time Lord.

Also appearing in the forthcoming series is Coronation Street star Millie Gibson as the Doctor’s companion Ruby Sunday.

Gatwa’s first episode as the 15th Doctor will air over the 2023 Christmas period, with script editor Scott Handcock recently teasing that a former guest star, who appeared on the show in 2005, will be returning.

Davies, who takes over as Doctor Who showrunner following Chris Chibnall’s departure, was responsible for bringing the classic sci-fi series back in 2005.