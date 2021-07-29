Jodie Whittaker is set to leave her role in Doctor Who in 2022, the BBC confirmed this afternoon in a statement.

Also exiting the long-running BBC sci-fi drama is series showrunner Chris Chibnall who previously worked with Whittaker on Broadchurch.

According to the Press Association, a long list of actors have been linked to the sought-after role including Years & Years singer Olly Alexander, who is the bookmakers’ favourite to become the fourteenth Time Lord.

Alexander’s manager has previously addressed the rumours of him joining the show: "Even though Olly is often contacted by Cybermen, I’m afraid I have to exterminate this speculation."

Earlier this year, Alexander drew rave reviews for his turn in the Channel 4 drama It’s A Sin, which was written by former Doctor Who showrunner Russel T Davies.

Also considered a possibility for the role is Michaela Coel, the actor, writer and director behind last year’s hit series I May Destroy You . Coel would become the first Black actor to play The Doctor should she win the role.

The IT Crowd star and film director, Richard Ayoade, is also rumoured for the part with bookmakers placing him as the third favourite. Ayoade has also appeared on show such as Gadget Man and The Crystal Maze.

Fleabag creator Phoebe-Waller Bridge has also been connected with taking over from Whittaker. Waller-Bridge previously commented that it would be “cool” to play the Doctor and was linked with the role before Whittaker was cast.

Another name in the running is Kris Marshall who is known for his comedic work in My Family, as well as his dramatic performance in Death in Paradise.

He was linked with the show after Peter Capaldi left the role in 2017.

There’s also be speculation that David Harewood could be in line to take over from Whittaker. The Birmingham actor, best known for his roles in Homeland and Supergirl, previously appeared in David Tennant’s last episode on the show.