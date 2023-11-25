Doctor Who viewers praise Miriam Margolyes for huge achievement

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Doctor Who fans have gone into raptures over the first of three 60th anniversary special episodes, which has seen the return of both David Tennant and Catherine Tate.

The BBC sci-fi series returned with showrunner Russell T Davies back at the helm, and a host of brand new characters for viewers to meet (the three special episodes will ultimately lead into Ncuti Gatwa’s tenure as the Fifteenth Doctor).

Among them are Donna’s daughter Rose, played by Heartstopper star Yasmin Finney, and The Meep, a deceptively cuddly character voiced by the one and only Miriam Margolyes, known for her frequently sweary outbursts and distinct lack of filter.

Margolyes rose to fame among to younger generations of fans as Professor Sprout in the Harry Potter franchise. Meanwhile, devoted Doctor Who fans will recognise Meeps from the Doctor Who and the Star Beast comic strip in 1980, where they were similarly depicted as small, furry, owl-like creatures with huge, almond-shaped eyes.

Later, the Meep is rumbled as a villanous creature trying to destroy London and all its inhabitants.

Fans have been praising Margolyes for her performance, but also for the fact that she managed to get through the entire episode without uttering any expletives. She has previously landed herself in hot water after swearing during live radio and TV appearances.

Miriam Margolyes voiced The Meep in Doctor Who (BBC/Getty)

“Knighthood for Russell T Davies for preventing Miriam Margolyes from swearing for a whole hour on Doctor Who,” one fan joked.

“Well that was just bloody sensational!! Every single second... just everything!!” another wrote. “Miriam Margolyes as Meep without swearing. Russell T Davies, take a well earned bow.”

“I just have to say that Miriam Margolyes was a massive stand out with her performance as the Meep!” another wrote. “Cute and cuddly one minute, pure evil the next. Brilliant”

Others seemed surprised that the actor made it through the entire episode: “With Miriam Margolyes voicing the Meep, am I the only one waiting for a swear word drop?*!” one wrote.

As recently as September, Margolyes was forced to apologise after dropping the F-bomb during a lively episode of This Morning.

“My friends say I haven’t changed but I’ve always been as naughty and outspoken as I am now,” she later admitted. “What I have learnt is to be kind. Otherwise I’m sort of perfect really. I’m 82, I fart a lot, p*** a lot, but I’m still going.”

“I’m relieved I got to work on Doctor Who before I died. With sci-fi, you never know. Thank you for making an old woman very happy,” Margolyes said ahead of the episode’s airing.

All three of the special episodes are written by showrunner Russell T Davies, and are titled: “The Star Beast”, “Wild Blue Yonder”, and “The Giggle”.

Gatwa, best known for his role as Eric Effiong in Netflix’s Sex Education, will pick up the role of the Time Lord from Tennant and Jodie Whittaker, with Millie Rose Gibson as his new companion, Ruby Sunday.