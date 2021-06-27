Doctor Who fans have reacted to unconfirmed reports that Olly Alexander is being lined up to take over the lead role from Jodie Whittaker.

Whittaker has played The Doctor since 2017, appearing in 23 episodes of the long-running BBC sci-fi drama.

However, reports from earlier this year suggested that Whittaker’s tenure as the timelord would be coming to an end in the foreseeable future. She is still set to star in Doctor Who’s thirteenth series, airing later this year.

Alexander is best known as the frontman of the dance band Years & Years. However, he is also an actor, and drew rave reviews for his performance in Russell T Davies’ acclaimed Channel 4 drama It’s a Sin earlier this year.

According to a report in The Sun, Alexander is “on the verge of being announced as the new Doctor”, with negotiations supposedly at an “advanced stage”.

A “BBC insider” told the publication that producers are remaining “tight-lipped” about the character’s future, insisting that there is still “lots more to come” from Whittaker in the role.

Though the reports are as yet unconfirmed, Who fans have reacted positively to the rumours of Alexander’s involvement.

“While personally I can’t see #OllyAlexander as the doctor. If he were to be cast I would be intrigued and excited to see what he brings to the show,” wrote one Twitter user.

“I pray that Olly Alexander IS the new doctor,” wrote another.

“Olly Alexander good choice for Dr Who,” noted someone else. “Every doctor has always been very different.”

The Independent has contacted the BBC for comment.