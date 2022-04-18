Doctor Who fans have praised the series for featuring a “beautiful” scene between Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor and her companion Yaz (Mandip Gill).

Sunday (17 April) night’s Easter special – titled “Legend of the Sea Devils” – finally featured a confirmation of potential romance between the Doctor and Yaz, who fans have long wanted to get together.

After Yaz admitted to Dan (John Bishop) in the previous episode that she had feelings for the Doctor, the Time Lord told her that while she didn’t date, “if I was going to, believe me, it’d be with you”.

In a later scene, when the Doctor and Yaz are sat on a beach, the Doctor admits that she was worried that “if I do fix myself to somebody, I know sooner or later, it’ll hurt”, concluding with the words: “I wish this would go on forever.”

Viewers shared their love of the long-awaited tender moment on social media, calling it “one of the most beautiful scenes” they’d ever seen.

“This is the most beautiful scene in all of Doctor Who i don’t care,” one fan commented.

“THEY WERE BOTH LEANING IN I FEEL SICKKKKKK,” another tweet read, sharing a gif of the Doctor and Yaz on the brink of kissing.

One commenter wrote: “13 telling Yaz she’s the best person she’s ever known , including her WIFE !! Has me dead.”

“Yaz and The Doctor having the heart to heart moment about their relationship on the beach was so beautifully written and really resonates a lot of feelings I’ve had before,” another fan tweeted. “Being LGBTQ+ is completely valid and showing true love like this is so heartwarming.”

“Thank you ella road and chris chibnall for treating yaz and 13 so delicately and with so much love. queer relationships deserve this much respect always,” one tweet read.

The episode was followed by a trailer for Whittaker’s last ever episode of Doctor Who, which will also feature the return of two classic companions.

You can read The Independent’s review of “Legend of the Sea Devils” here.