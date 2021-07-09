Dolores Avery, the mother of Making a Murderer subject Steven Avery, has died, aged 83.

The news was announced by Steven’s lawyer, Kathleen Zellner, who appeared in the second season of the true-crime documentary series.

Dolores died on Thursday (8 July), one day before Steven’s 59th birthday.

“Fate dealt another cruel blow to Steven Avery today right before his birthday tomorrow; his mother Dolores Avery passed away at 6:50 am,” Zellner wrote on Twitter. “He needs your support now more than ever. RIP Ma Avery.”⁦

Dolores, who had been suffering from Alzheimer’s, lived out her final days in a hospice, according to her son, Earl.

Zellner shared a photo of herself with Zellner, adding: “Sweet Dolores Avery always had a kind word for us. Loved her family, lived for the day Steven was freed, never stopped believing in him and his innocence. Her spirit and devotion will sustain us. Steven knows she is watching over him.”

Kathleen Zellner paid tribute to Steven Avery’s mother, Dolores, on Twitter (Twitter @ZellnerLaw)

Steven is currently serving a life sentence for the killing of photographer Theresa Halbach in Manitowoc County, Wisonsin. He claims he did not commit the crime.

Avery’s nephew, Brendan Dassey, was also imprisoned as an accomplice to the crime despite recanting his earlier confession.

Making a Murderer is available to stream on Netflix.