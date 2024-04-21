Dominic West calls Lily James photo scandal ‘an absurd situation’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Dominic West has opened up about the furore over photos of him appearing to kiss his The Pursuit of Love co-star Lily James in 2020, as he reflected on how the scandal affected him and his family.

West, who has been married to Irish aristocrat Catherine FitzGerald, Viscountess Lambton, since 2010, was pictured with James in Rome while they were filming the BBC’s adaptation of Nancy Mitford’s 1945 novel of the same name.

After the photos emerged, West and FitzGerald addressed paparazzi gathered outside their home, sharing a kiss and placing a handwritten sign outside their property that said: “Our marriage is strong and we’re very much still together. Thank you. Catherine and Dominic.”

Since then, both West, 54, and James, 35, have largely avoided any explicit mention of the media frenzy surrounding the photos.

In a new interview with The Sunday Times, however, West spoke about how he related to his role as the then-Prince Charles in Netflix’s hit royal drama The Crown.

“I’d had a very acute understanding of what it’s like to feel the horror of your name or your photograph coming up in the newspapers,” he said. “There is that dreadful freezing moment when something is being revealed about you.

“I thnk anyone can understand how that feels. But I’d been through it a couple of years previously and it must have informed how I approached it. That gut feeling of horror isn’t something you get inured to.”

West (right) with James (pink dress) in a still from the BBC’s ‘The Pursuit of Love’ ( Theodora Films Limited & Moonage Pictures Limited/Robert Viglasky )

West portrays Charles in seasons five and six of The Crown, which covers events including the late Queen Elizabeth II’s annus horribilus in 1992, Princess Diana’s Panorama interview, and Charles and Diana’s divorce.

He stars opposite Imelda Staunton as the Queen, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles, and Elizabeth Debicki as Diana.

Dominic West as Charles with Olivia Williams as Camilla in ‘The Crown’ ( Justin Downing/Netflix )

In the ST interview, West revealed that he and FitzGerald, with whom he shares three four children, are occasionally able to joke about the media furore surrounding the photos of him with James.

“I hesitate to speak on my wife’s behalf because it was obviously horrible, particularly for her,” he said. “But we do joke about it sometimes. Because whenever we went out together, the papers would always say we were ‘putting on a show of unity’.

“Even if we’d just been rowing about parking the car or whatever, even if that couldn’t be further from the truth. And so when we go out we do sort of say, ‘Shall we go out and have a show of unity up in London?’”

Catherine FitzGerald and Dominic West at the Met Gala on 4 May 2015 in New York City ( Larry Busacca/Getty Images )

“It was an absurd situation,” the actor continued. “It was deeply stressful for my wife and my kids, but there were lighter moments. That was the best that came out of it, really.”

West is starring in A View from the Bridge at the Theatre Royal Haymarket between 22 May to 3 August.