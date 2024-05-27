Comedian calls for traumatic filming of TV rape scenes to end

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Comedian and actor Doon Mackichan has called for an end to the way rape scenes are filmed for TV series.

Smack the Pony and Toast of London star Mackichan, 61, was speaking at Hay Festival about her memoir My Lady Parts: A Life Fighting Stereotypes.

During a panel discussion chaired by The Independent’s chief book critic Martin Chilton, Mackichan said she has “lost jobs” before because of scenes she has refused to film.

She also revealed that, because of her openness about this, younger women in the industry have often confided in her about their experiences.

“I spoke to two young girls, both in their twenties, who’d both done rape scenes and it spurred me on to write an article in The New Statesman called ‘Enough is enough’,” she said.

“It was horrific what they had to go through. [The crew] would keep the cameras rolling. One of them was told, ‘If you’re uncomfortable, just shout ‘stop’, but she lost her voice because she was being pinned down by four guys.

“We’ve got used to it, and we need to realise what an aberration it is for women to be even watching this kind of thing [on TV].”

Doon Mackichan called for an end to brutal TV rape scenes ( Jeff Spicer/Getty Images )

She added that she heard about one instance of a young actor having two days of simulated rape for a TV drama – which ended up being all for nothing when the director cut the scene in the edit.

“I was all in favour of them never having that rape scene,” she said, “but the fact she had to go through that, and then the director decided he would cut it as if he was the big hero.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

“This kind of thing has to stop. And unfortunately, you look at Netflix, and the amount of sexual violence they have on a lot of shows… we still have a long journey.”

Elsewhere at the festival, during a Women in Comedy panel discussion, Mackichan opened up about the scenes she refused to film in the Scottish sitcom Two Doors Down.

She said that, while Cathy is one of her “favourite roles”, there were some scenes written by its late co-creator Simon Carlyle that “went a bit far”.