Donald Glover has claimed that a fear of “getting cancelled” has led to a lack of experiments in film and TV .

The actor and musician, who won critical acclaim as the creator of the FX TV series Atlanta, made the comments on social media earlier today (11 May).

Writing on Twitter, Glover said: “Saw people on here havin a discussion about how tired they were of reviewing boring stuff (tv & film).

“We’re getting boring stuff and not even experimental mistakes(?) because people are afraid of getting cancelled.”

In a follow-up Tweet, he added: “So they feel like they can only experiment w/ aesthetic. (also because some of em know theyre not that good).”

Glover’s comments have been interpreted in different ways by followers.

Most seem to believe “getting cancelled” is referring to the public backlash that comes when a celebrity does, says or creates something that is deemed offensive or problematic, sometimes referred to as “cancel culture”.

However, others have taken his comments more literally, with “cancelled” referring to a network’s decision to discontinue a series.

Last week, it was reported that Glover, who releases music under the stage name Childish Gambino, is being sued by rapper Kidd Wes over alleged similarities between Glover’s 2018 hit “This is America” and a 2016 track called “Made in America”.

The Independent has contacted Glover’s representatives for comment.