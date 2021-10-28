Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley was the victim of a home invasion, during which she was allegedly held at gunpoint.

Kemsley’s California home was broken into by three men late at night on 27 October. They reportedly stole an unknown amount of property from the TV star.

The Daily Mail report that Kemsley was sleeping when the intruders broke in and was accompanied by her two young children.

The report also claims that the burglars were inside the house for around 20 minutes and left with jewellery and handbags.

Nobody was injured during the home invasion and Kemsley phoned the police once the men had left.

She had recently returned from a wedding in London, which is where her husband, Paul Kemsley, was at the time of the robbery.

Paul Kemsley is a property developer who used to be vice chairman of Tottenham Hotspur.

Several of Dorit’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars such as Erika Jayne, Lisa Rinna and Teddi Mellencamp were seen arriving at Kemsley’s house this morning (28 October).

Before joining the cast of the show, Kemsley worked as a fashion designer focusing on swimwear for a company based in Italy.

(Getty Images)

The next season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was due to start filming today (28 October) but it is not known if production went ahead.