The Masked Singer fans are in full guessing mode as they try to work out the identity of each new contestant.

One of the masked celebrities on the new series of the ITV show is Doughnuts, who performed for the first time in episode one.

In his video introduction, Doughnuts was heard speaking in a Liverpudlian accent and calling himself “extra speedy”.

We also saw some football sweets among a pick’n’mix, as Doughnuts commented: “As well as being sweet, I’ve also been savoury.”

He sang “Eye of the Tiger” by Survivor for his performance.

Fans seem convinced that the celebrity must be involved in sports, suggesting football stars including Michael Owen, Robbie Fowler and Gary Lineker.

However, Lineker denied being Doughnuts after author Emma Kennedy claimed it was him.

“Doughnut: @GaryLineker (No need to thank me),” she wrote on Twitter.

“You’ll never see me on that show…or Strictly, ever,” Lineker responded.

Other fans seemed convinced that Doughnuts is Owen, in part due to Doughnuts’ reference to being a “jockey”.

Owens is a noted racing fan and has owned Manor House Stables, a thoroughbred racing horse establishment in Cheshire, since 2007.

He also appeared in a Walkers Crisps advert in 1999 for the “Cheese and Owen” flavour, which could account for the “savoury” comment.

“I'm watching Masked Singer repeat and don't know if it's been revealed already but Doughnuts is definitely Michael Owen,” one fan tweeted.

On 8 January, Doughnuts sang Spice Girls tune “Spice Up Your Life”. It’s been hinted they have the Capricorn star sign and ornithology (the study of birds) was also mentioned alongside a pair of binoculars.

Gilligan thought the previous clue of “stoke that fire” could be another hint that Doughnuts is footballer Owen. Ross guessed footballer Chris Kamara. Ora noticed the VT hinted at raving so said it could be DJ Chris Moyles. McCall went for former Liverpool player Robbie Fowler.

Owen and Peter Crouch were popular guesses on Twitter. “Doughnuts is defo Michael Owen for the voice alone,” posted one fan.

According to Betfair, Owen is the most likely celebrity to be behind Doughnuts. You can see the odds below.

Doughnuts odds:

Michael Owen (4/9)

Robbie Fowler (4/1)

Gary Lineker (8/1)

Rio Ferdinand (12/1)

Nick Grimshaw (16/1)

The Masked Singer continues on Saturday on ITV.