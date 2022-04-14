The cast has been revealed for the long-awaited all-winners season of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

On Wednesday (13 April), the names were announced of the drag queens competing on All Stars 7, where former contestants return to win a spot in the Drag Race hall of fame.

However, this season is different, as all the contestants are previous winners.

Jaida Essence Hall is the first queen competing, having won season 12 back in 2020. Jaida had to accept her prize over Zoom, after lockdown meant the final three queens were forced to lipsync remotely from their own homes. She has since appeared in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty fashion show and the RuPaul’s Drag Race live show in Las Vegas.

Season five winner Jinkx Monsoon is also taking part. In the years since the show aired in 2013, Jinkx has toured the world with her cabaret and comedy act with musician Major Scales.

Monét X Change first appeared on Drag Race in season 10, but tied for the All Stars 4 crown with Trinity the Tuck in 2019. She now hosts The Pit Stop, the official Drag Race catch-up series, on YouTube, as well as podcast Sibling Rivalry with Bob the Drag Queen.

The earliest Drag Race queen to take part is season three champion Raja, who took home the crown in 2011. The only Asian-American to have won the show, Raja was known on her season for her high-fashion outfits, and now presents Fashion Photo RuView with Raven. She also appeared on an episode of The Simpsons in 2018.

Shea Couleé is the most recent winner taking part, having won All Stars 5 less than two years ago. She first reached the final on the show in season nine.

Representing the UK is The Vivienne, who won the first season of Drag Race UK in 2019. She now co-hosts I Like to Watch, an online TV reaction series with Netflix.

Monét will be competing once again alongside Trinity the Tuck, her joint champion from All Stars 4. Trinity first appeared on the show in season nine in 2017, where she reached the final.

Season 11 winner Yvie Oddly is the last contestant taking part. Appearing on the show in 2019, Yvie was known for being incredibly flexible due to her ​​Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, a condition that leaves her in chronic pain.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars returns on Friday 20 May on WOW Presents Plus.