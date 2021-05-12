A joke about Prince Andrew was cut from the UK broadcast of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under, the BBC has confirmed.

During the second episode of the Australia and New Zealand spin-off series, the queens took part in the now infamous Snatch Game celebrity impersonation challenge.

Contestant Anita Wigl’it was one of the standouts of the episode, winning with her performance as Queen Elizabeth II.

However, a joke about Prince Andrew was cut from the show’s broadcast on BBC Three, in which Anita said as the Queen: “I wish a dingo would have taken my baby, then I wouldn’t have anything to do with Prince Andrew any more.”

A second joke about Prince Philip that was filmed before his death was also not shown by the BBC.

The joke was still shown on TVNZ in New Zealand and Stan in Australia, as well as on international streaming service Wow Presents Plus.

A BBC spokesperson confirmed that the line had been removed from broadcast, telling The Guardian that the network “occasionally makes edits to acquired programmes in accordance with UK audience expectations”.

Another joke about Prince Andrew, who resigned from his public roles last year following his interview with Emily Maitlis about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, did make the broadcast.

The queens of Drag Race Down Under compete on Snatch Game (BBC/World of Wonder)

“RuPaul, in my household we have a long tradition of celebrating anniversaries,” Anita said while testing out her impression in the work room.

“When somebody turns 100, I write them a letter, and when somebody turns 16, Prince Andrew sends them a text.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under continues Sunday 16 May on BBC Three.