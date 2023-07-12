Drag Race Holland winner Envy Peru attacked by four people in Amsterdam

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Drag Race Holland winner Envy Peru was allegedly attacked by four people in Amsterdam.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday (11 July), the 34-year-old TV personality called the incident a “wake-up call that we still have a long way to go” in the LGBT+ community.

“They threatened me with a weapon while making offensive slurs towards me and filming it,” Peru alleged. “Even when I tried to distance myself from the situation by moving away, they continued and kept trying to hit me.

“As I tried to get away, what shocked me the most was that only one sweet lady stood up for me – in a whole bus full of people.”

Peru added: “When the bus finally got to my stop at central station, I sensed the boys following me, then one of them ran towards me and kicked me to the floor. Four women stood up for me and scared the boys away and escorted me to where I needed to go.”

Peru, whose real name is Boris Itzkovich Escobar, said that she is physically “doing OK”.

The Drag Race winner added that she was “hesitant” to file a report “since I am a person in the public eye”.

“But as a proud member of our community and Pride Ambassador I can’t be silent!” she wrote in her Instagram post. “These hate attacks need to stop! I know a lot of our community members stay silent when violence happens towards them because of fear.

“But I decided I’m going to go to the police and will show them the footage I took of the incident. Nobody should go through this, and these cowardly actions should be punished.”

In response to Envy’s post, several Drag Race contestants and alums have commented with messages of support.

“I love you I am so sorry that happened to you,” All Star 8 finalist Kandy wrote. “I’m so sorry this happened to you. I love you so much and I’m happy you’re safe now. I wish I could give you the biggest hug,” Jujubee wrote.

Host of Drag Race Mexico, Valentina, added: “I’m so sorry to hear that sister. You’re not alone – it’s happened to me several times and it’s not ok. Thank you for speaking up about it. We love you.”

