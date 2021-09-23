RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Veronica Green has described being forced to leave the show due to coronavirus as “the toughest period of my life”.

The musical theatre performer first took part in series two of the drag competition, which was forced to halt filming for seven months when lockdown was first introduced in 2020.

Veronica had been due to return to the series, but was forced to abandon the show after testing positive for Covid-19 two days before production resumed. She was allowed to come back and compete again on the third series, which begins on Thursday (23 September).

However, speaking to The Independent, Veronica opened up about her financial and mental health struggles between the series, during which she applied for other jobs and eventually was accepted for Universal Credit.

“My whole world collapsed, everything crumbled around me,” she said, describing the experience as “utterly devastating”.

“I had no work, so no work means no money, no money means can’t pay my rent, can’t pay for costumes, can’t pay for Drag Race.”

She continued: “I’m 36 now and I have never been so high in my life and low in my life [as] in this last year and a half.

“It’s been the best and worst experience, but being part of this show is something that I have dreamed about and wanted for so long. I was not going to let my personal circumstances affect me in this competition.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK begins tonight at 7pm on BBC iPlayer