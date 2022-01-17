The cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World has been announced.

The series, which begins in February, will see queens from Drag Race franchises around the world compete against each other for the first time to be named Queen of the World.

Competitors will be taking part from the UK, US, Canada, Holland and Thailand versions of the show.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World will be the first show to be broadcast on BBC Three when it returns to terrestrial TV on 1 February.

Meet the cast below…

Baga Chipz (RuPaul’s Drag Race UK)

A finalist on the first series of Drag Race UK, Baga was best known on the show for her Margaret Thatcher Snatch Game impersonation and coining the much-Gif’d phrase: “Much betta!”

On returning to the show, Baga said: “The most famous woman is here to slay. I’m not just Drag Race famous, I’m tabloid famous – do you know what I mean? I don’t normally work with civilian folk. But do you know what… let’s give these girls a run for their money!”

Baga Chipz and Blu Hydrangea (BBC)

Blu Hydrangea (RuPaul’s Drag Race UK)

Belfast-born queen Blu was another star of Drag Race UK series one, where she impressed the judges with her make-up skills.

She placed fourth, but says that her character is “​​no longer a GCSE art project – she’s a masterpiece baby!”

Cheryl Hole (RuPaul’s Drag Race UK)

Before Drag Race UK, Cheryl was best known for performing with the drag girl group Gals Aloud. There are now entire Twitter accounts dedicated to tweeting a clip of her saying: “I’m ready for another week of me doing mediocre” once every seven days.

Cheryl says that she’s “the one to beat”, adding: “This is the queen of the huns right here. I’m gonna have all the badges. I’m gonna be walking sideways because it’s so heavy because I’ve got all the badges… and I’ll be QUEEN OF THE WORLD.”

Cheryl Hole and Janey Jacké (BBC)

Janey Jacké (Drag Race Holland)

Janey was a runner-up on the first season of Drag Race Holland, having won two maxi-challenges (including the dreaded Rusical).

She says that she is “​​ready, hungry and I’m feistier than ever” and hopes that this series will allow her to “break the stereotypes of what people think of the Netherlands”.

Jimbo (Canada’s Drag Race)

During her time on Canada’s Drag Race, Jimbo won the Snatch Game with her pitch-perfect Joan Rivers impersonation. However, many fans claimed that the judges were unfair in their treatment of the drag queen and that she should have won many of the other challenges.

“I was the robbed queen from Canada’s Drag Race season one. But I’ve moved on… and I’m here to rob someone else now,” she said. “Let’s do this!”

Jimbo and Jujubee (BBC)

Jujubee (RuPaul’s Drag Race, All Stars, All Stars 5)

Drag Race heavyweight Jujubee is one of the most successful queens to have competed on the show, having reached the top three in all three of her previous seasons. She first appeared on the show back in 2010 and last took part a decade later in 2020, when she narrowly missed out on the top spot to Shea Couleé.

On returning once again, Jujubee said: “There’s no way that I’m NOT getting to the top every single time. I am a pro at this competition. These girls can learn something from me! Ru might as well just give me the crown now!”

Lemon (Canada’s Drag Race)

Best known for her trademark yellow hair, Lemon won two challenges during her time on Canada’s Drag Race. She was a favourite among fans and wowed with her eerily accurate JoJo Siwa impression during Snatch Game.

“On my season, I came in as a dancing queen diva and I ended up dominating in these comedy challenges,” she said. “Canada has some of the fiercest queens in the world and I’m here to prove it.”

Lemon, Mo Heart and Pangina Heals (BBC)

Mo Heart (RuPaul’s Drag Race, All Stars 4)

Previously known as Monique Heart, Mo has competed in two seasons of Drag Race in the US (season 10 and All Stars 4), winning three challenges across them.

“When RuPaul gives you an opportunity, baby, you’d better take it to the max,” she said. “From the depths of my heart, I knew I would love to be able to do this one more time. And then I got a phone call ! I took that call! And So I came! This is the biggest stage in the world.”

Pangina Heals (Drag Race Thailand)

Pangina stands out among the other queens on this series, as she is a host – not competitor – on Drag Race Thailand.

Describing herself, Pangina said: “I can sing, I can dance, I can act! I am an Asian chameleon. I love serving you a different variety of drag. I’m excited to compete with all the queens from the world – but they don’t know who I am. I am going to be the dark horse of this competition! I know what they can do, but they don’t know what I can do.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World airs on BBC Three on Tuesday 1 February.