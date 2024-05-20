For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Drake Bell has confirmed that he has spoken to former Nickelodeon producer Dan Schneider since the release of the Quiet on Set docuseries.

The former Nickelodeon star, 37, spoke for the first time about the sexual abuse he allegedly suffered at the hands of actor Brian Peck in the Investigation Discovery series, which aired in March.

Quiet on Set also included interviews with other Nickelodeon stars, who pulled back the curtain to reveal a toxic underbelly of abuse, harassment, racism and sexism on the sets of shows led by TV executive Schneider.

Schneider has since filed a defamation lawsuit against the producers of Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV accusing them of misleading viewers into thinking he was a child predator to increase ratings.

In a new interview with NBC News’ Kate Snow, Bell said he’d spoken to Schneider. He responded to questions about the lawsuit by saying: “I get asked a lot about other things in the documentary. I get asked about other stories that are coming out. And it’s really hard for me because I don’t want to take away from anybody’s stories.”

Bell was also asked if his son, whom he shares with his ex-wife Janet Von Schmeling, was the reason he decided to come forward with his story of abuse.

“Yeah,” Bell said. “As he grows, my hope is that he’ll be able to say, ‘My dad did go through that, and the man that I know today is a hero to me.’”

Drake Bell and Dan Schneider ( Getty )

Bell alleged in the five-part series that he was abused by Peck, who had worked as a dialogue coach on Nickelodeon’s All That and The Amanda Show. Bell starred in the latter show from 1999 to 2002 before going on to take the lead role in his own Nickelodeon series in 2004, Drake & Josh.

“Imagine the worst thing someone could do to someone as sexual assault,” Bell said in the docu-series. “I don’t know how else to put it.”

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

In August 2003, Peck was arrested on more than a dozen charges related to sexual abuse allegations involving an unnamed minor.

In May 2004, Peck pleaded no contest to performing a lewd act with a 14 or 15-year-old and to oral copulation with a minor under 16. Peck was sentenced to 16 months in prison and ordered to register as a sex offender later that year.

The victim was not publicly identified in the case until Bell came forward in the documentary.

“We are dismayed and saddened to learn of the trauma he has endured, and we commend and support the strength required to come forward,” Nickelodeon said in a statement after Bell spoke out.

In Schneider’s lawsuit, filed last week, his lawyers called the documentary a “hit job”.

“While it is indisputable that two bona fide child sexual abusers worked on Nickelodeon shows, it is likewise indisputable that Schneider had no knowledge of their abuse, was not complicit in the abuse, condemned the abuse once it was discovered and, critically, was not a child sexual abuser himself,” the legal documents read.

“But for the sake of clickbait, ratings, and views – or put differently, money – Defendants have destroyed Schneider’s reputation and legacy through the false statements and implications that Schneider is exactly that.”

If you have been raped or sexually assaulted, you can contact your nearest Rape Crisis organisation for specialist, independent and confidential support. For more information, visit their website here.